18-year-old sought in fiery Palmdale hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 5 and her Lyft driver

Jamaal Tyree Madden is seen in an undated photo released June 29, 2021, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down an 18-year-old man suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left two people dead in Palmdale earlier this month.

Jamaal Tyree Madden was allegedly speeding in excess of 100 mph before the fiery collision around 12:30 a.m. on June 9, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Madden is suspected of being behind the wheel of a Dodger Challenger that struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla on Rancho Vista Boulevard near 11th Street West, next to the Antelope Valley Mall.

Investigators believe the Dodge was involved in some type of street race before the crash.

The Toyota, which was not suspected of racing, spun out as a result of the impact and smashed into a light pole. Video from the scene showed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Spechelle Pope is seen in an undated photo provided by her family.

The man behind the wheel of the Corolla, 37-year-old Lesther DeLeon was ejected. He and a female passenger, 28-year-old Spechelle Pope, both died at the scene, officials said.

Loved ones who gathered at a makeshift memorial at the scene identified the deceased as a young mother of five and as a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride home from the store.

“This is very, very devastating to our family. Very devastating,” said Yolanda Pope-Walker, Spechelle Pope’s aunt.

Witnesses said Madden was picked up by another driver and fled the scene.

“It hurts even more that he ran like he did, but I can’t change anything,” said the victim’s brother, Justuss Pope. “I just hope he gets caught.”

Madden is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he has tattoos including a crown on the front of his neck, writing above his left eye and a tattoo on the left side of his neck extending up the front of his left ear.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sherman at 661-272-2609 or submit a tip online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

@PalmdaleSheriff needs your assistance in locating this Homicide suspect.



Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Sherman at 661-272-2609.



You can also submit anonymous tips to https://t.co/EjKOMaHFnx or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/FBvPzX5vXF — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) June 29, 2021