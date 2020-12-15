18-year-old woman dies after car slams into tree, catches fire in Chino: Police

An 18-year-old woman was killed after a car slammed into a tree and caught fire in Chino Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 13400 block of Central Avenue.

They arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames, with one occupant on the sidewalk and three others still inside the burning car, Chino Police Department Lt. Kelliher said.

Officers rescued two people from the car, but the 18-year-old driver who was trapped inside died at the scene.

Investigators believe the car crashed into a tree and caught fire, Kelliher said.

Cellphone video captured two officers and another person pulling a passenger out of the burning car.

One of the passengers was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the other two were listed in stable condition, police said.

The passengers included a 19-year-old woman from Corona, a 20-year-old woman from Chino and a 19-year-old man from Chino Hills.

The car’s front was badly damaged, with the driver’s door twisted, the wheels melted and the charred hood completely crushed, video from the scene showed.

Police have not identified the woman who died, but described her as a resident of Chino.

The crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear what caused the car to hit the tree.