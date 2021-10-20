18-year-old woman fatally wounded in Inglewood car-to-car shooting

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in Inglewood on Monday, according to Mayor James Butts.

In a tweet from the city’s account, Butts said the Inglewood Police Department learned of the shooting that took place in the 100 block of North Inglewood Avenue just before midnight.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, had been sitting in a car with three other people, one of whom was her sister, when another car rolled up next to theirs, rolled down the window and opened fire, Butts said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken by friends to Centinela Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Butts said.

The three other people in the car, two males and the sister, were uninjured.

No further information was available.