Thousands of participants descended on Leimert Park on Saturday for the 18th annual Taste of Soul family festival.

The free, all-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Crenshaw Boulevard between Stocker Street and Obama Boulevard and includes live performances, job and networking opportunities and local food vendors.

Free parking and shuttle service is available at Crenshaw High School and Dorsey High School.

For more information, visit the Taste of Soul website.