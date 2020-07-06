19-year-old arrested in possible street racing crash that killed pedestrian in Santa Ana

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a possible street racing crash that killed a pedestrian in Santa Ana Sunday night.

Bryan Lemus is seen in an image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Authorities received several calls just after 10 p.m. reporting a man down in the roadway near the intersection of Bristol Street and Myrtle Street, the Santa Ana Police Department stated in a news release.

Responding officers found the unidentified victim suffering from major injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was crossing Bristol Street at Myrtle Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

A witness told authorities the vehicle was involved in a street race prior to striking the pedestrian.

The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Bryan Lemus, remained at the scene after the fatal crash. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Investigators have not officially determined whether a street race occurred, but said speed was a factor in the crash.

It was unclear if officials were searching for a second vehicle in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at ‪714-245-8200.