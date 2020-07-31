19-year-old arrested in sex assault on Temecula running and bike trail

Travon Branom is seen in an undated booking photo released July 30, 2020, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a sex assault that occurred earlier this month on a Temecula recreation trail, deputies said Thursday.

Travon Branom was arrested at his Murrieta residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after investigators obtained information tying him to the July 16 attack, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A 24-year-old victim was hospitalized with injuries after being sexually assaulted along the Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail, which is used by runners and cyclists, authorities said.

She reported that the man was riding a beach cruiser-type bike.

Related Content Man sought after woman sexually assaulted on Temecula bike path Video

The following day, investigators released a composite sketch in hopes of tracking down the perpetrator.

When Branom was taken into custody, officials say they seized evidence related to the crime.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted rape and assault leading to seriously bodily injury. His bail was set at $500,000, deputies said.

Inmate records show Branom was expected to appear in court Friday.

The investigation remained active and further details would not be released Thursday, detectives said.

Authorities had earlier said they were probing whether the bike path assault could be linked to another incident that occurred in the same area on the same day.

Anyone with information on the July 16 attack or similar incidents can contact Investigator Cornett at 951-696-3000 or rcornett@riversidesheriff.org.