A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Riverside, officials said.

Around 2:40 p.m. on March 16, officers responded to reports of a death that occurred at an apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Riverside, the city said in a news release.

When they arrived, paramedics had already pronounced an 18-year-old woman dead from unknown causes, officials said.

Through their investigation, detectives determined the incident was a homicide, and they learned the identity of the person believed to be involved.

The suspect was found and arrested on on May 5 at his residence in Banning, officials said.

Dezman Markell Hunter, 19, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information regarding the homicide or any similar unsolved crime should contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7116 or BStennett@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.