19-year-old homicide suspect arrested in connection with death of 78-year-old Riverside woman during home invasion

A 19-year-old man could face several felony charges in connection with a deadly home invasion robbery in Riverside that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old woman, police announced on Thursday.

After days of investigating the Jan. 6 home invasion, Palm Springs resident Sixto Jesus Garcia Pena was identified by detectives and taken into custody for the death of Riverside resident Denise Irene Wong, the Riverside Police Department said.

Detectives determined that Pena was arrested on Friday and booked into the Imperial County jail for attempted car theft. He has since been transferred to the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside County and booked on suspicion of murder, home invasion robbery and burglary, police said.

Sixto Jesus Garcia Pena is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Jan. 14, 2021.

The deadly home invasion was reported to the Riverside Police Department on Jan. 6 around 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Manfield Street.

“Family members from out of town called our Public Safety Communications Center to check on their elderly relative who lived by herself and was not answering their calls,” Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. “Officers arrived and found a broken window as they were checking the rear of the house.”

Responding officers noticed some items appeared to be out of place and “consistent with a burglary,” so they decided to go inside. Wong was found dead in her home, which is located in the University neighborhood of the city, and determined to be the victim of “an apparent homicide,” police said.

Additional details about the manner of Wong’s death were not released.

Detectives believe Wong, a 50-year resident of Riverside, was killed during the home invasion robbery hours before police arrived. Her car was stolen by Pena and it was later involved in a hit-and-run crash in Indio the same day she was killed, the Riverside Police Department said.

While the suspect fled the crash, Wong’s car was impounded and resulted in detectives being able to collect evidence and quickly tap Pena as the suspect in the crimes.

Detectives and members of the county’s gang impact team worked together for several days following leads and searching the Coachella Valley area for Pena. Three days after Wong’s slaying, investigators were able to find out about his recent arrest for attempted car theft and tied him to the deadly home invasion in Riverside.

“This was a random act of cowardice to one of our more vulnerable community members that should have never happened,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. “But now our focus turns to supporting the forthcoming prosecution and standing with the victim’s family in their pursuit of justice.”

In a family statement released by the Riverside Police Department, Wong was described as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and a “good and kind person” who loved her community.

A statement on behalf of the victim’s family reads:

“We are shocked and heartbroken over her passing. But, we will always remember her warmth, generosity, and smile. We take heart in knowing she lived a life filled with love, faith, and devotion to her family.”

Pena is currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact Detective Dave Riedeman at 951-353-7104 or driedeman@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tipsters can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov and reference report number 210000507.