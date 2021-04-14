19-year-old man arrested in killings of 8-year-old girl, her mother in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing that left a mother and her 8-year-old daughter dead inside a Rancho Cucamonga home last month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Jacob Alan Wright was identified as the suspect after a five-week investigation that included the assistance of the FBI. He was arrested following a traffic stop on April 13, according to a sheriff’s news release.

After serving a search warrant at Wright’s home in Rancho Cucamonga, detectives gathered evidence and interviewed the suspect. Wright was then booked into jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He’s being held without bail.

Wright is suspected of killing 44-year-old Jia Jia and her 8-year-old daughter Ruby Meng, as well as injuring an unidentified 38-year-old woman, in the​ 6800 block of Bergano Place in the early morning hours of March 7, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe the suspect somehow entered the residence, then attacked and stabbed all three victims in a bedroom. He fled through a rear sliding door.

Wright had no relationship to any of the victims, and authorities are still trying to determine a motive, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Malcolm Page at 909-387-3589, or leave an anonymous tip by dialing 800-782-7463 or going to www.wetip.com.