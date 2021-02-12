19-year-old attacked with knife after 2 tried to incite fight at Hesperia Walmart: Officials

One man was arrested following the assault of a 19-year-old man at a Walmart in Hesperia earlier this week, police said Thursday.

Two men approached the victim Monday night at the store, located at 13401 Main St., and tried to incite a fight, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

One of the men, identified as 23-year-old Spencer Kogut of Victorville, is accused of assaulting the teenager.

Meanwhile, the other man, an unidentified 20-year-old, brandished a Taser and tried to use the stun gun on the victim, police said.

Kogut then allegedly took out a knife and used it to cut the victim before the two men fled the scene.

The confrontation left the 19-year-old with minor injuries, including a small laceration. However, he denied medical attention when it was offered.

Kogut was later identified as one of the suspects through the investigation and arrested in Victorville. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

A booking photo was not released.

The second man was released after being interviewed, though deputies said the department has submitted the case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and the 20-year-old could still face “possible charges.”

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Those who want to provide a tip anonymously can do so by calling 1-800-782-7463, or by visiting the website www.wetip.com.