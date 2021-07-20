19-year-old man dies after being found shot on street in Paramount

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Paramount on July 20, 2021. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a 19-year-old man who was fatally wounded in a Paramount street early Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 12:50 a.m., deputies from the Lakewood Station were called out to a report of a gunshot victim near the 8200 block of Somerset Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the young man in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the release. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

The teenager has not yet been identified.

Authorities did not immediately have any details about a possible suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or submitted through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.