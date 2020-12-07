19-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood, spurring homicide investigation

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever shot and killed a 19-year-old man in North Hollywood late last week, police said Monday.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Margate Street just after 7:45 p.m. last Friday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a radio call regarding “shots fired” at the location and found the young man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, and a suspect description has not been released.

LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division is investigating and seeking help identifying the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Castro at 818-374-1925 After hours, callers can dial 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by going to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.