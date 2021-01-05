19-year-old woman fatally stabbed by another female during domestic dispute in Chino: police

A 19-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic disturbance with another female early Monday in Chino, police said.

At about 6:14 a.m., Chino Police responded to a 911 call in the 13800 block of Farmhouse Avenue about a disturbance between two women, officials said in a news release.

Responding officers found the victim, Kaylie Cristobal of Moreno Valley, suffering from a stab wound, police said. Despite life-saving efforts by police officers and the Chino Valley Fire Department, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Thuong Truong, a 34-year-old woman from Rosemead, was taken into custody in connection with Cristobal’s death.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident resulting from a domestic dispute between the two women.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Infusino at 909-334-3066.