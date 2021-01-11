19-year-old woman killed in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

A 19-year-old woman has died after a gunman pulled up to the vehicle she was in and opened fire, the San Bernardino Police Department said Monday.

Faith Carroll Kinzle is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino police.

The car-to-car shooting happened in the area of Hanford Street and University Parkway about 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to a police news release.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle when the shooter pulled up next to their car and fired multiple rounds, police said. She was struck at least once.

The gunman then sped off.

A man who was in the car with the victim called 911 and then tried driving her to a hospital. He made it to a service station at 29th Street and Waterman Avenue, where he was met by police and paramedics, according to police.

Paramedics tried rendering medical aid to her but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police have identified her as Faith Carroll Kinzle, 19, of Moreno Valley.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation, and police have not released a detailed description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hernandez by calling 909-384-5620 or emailing hernandez_ki@sbcity.org, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 at tello_al@sbcity.org.