The 19th annual Orange County Marathon kicked off Sunday, with tens of thousands of runners expected to turn out for this year’s event.

Adults, children and even dogs were out supporting their friends and family at the race, which starts at Fashion Island and ends at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

Despite the wild weather that the area has endured recently, the sun came out just in time for the run.

“We’ve had crazy weather this whole year, but we got blessed with perfect running weather today,” said race organizer Gary Kutcher.

