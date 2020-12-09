1st child in L.A. County dies from rare inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus

A child died this week from the coronavirus-linked multisystem inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C, the first such reported death in Los Angeles County.

The patient, who was at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, had a “complex, preexisting cardiac condition” and died from complications tied to MIS-C, public relations officer Lauren Song said in a statement Wednesday.

The hospital did not provide further details because of patient privacy.

At least 145 cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in California, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The Los Angeles County death appears to be the first in California, although no deaths linked to the illness have been recorded on the state’s database. Two children between the ages of 5 and 17 have died from COVID-19, data show.

