1st COVID-19 death reported in Ventura County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health officials in Ventura County reported the first death attributed to the COVID-19 virus on Sunday, as 30 cases had been detected in all.

The person who died was over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions, the Ventura County Public Health Department said in a written statement.

"Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the individual's loved ones in the wake of this tragedy," Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin said. "In these uncertain times, one thing is clear; the spread of COVID-19 is broad. Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can, to stay home and stay safe."

Health officials have conducted 603 tests in Ventura County, detecting a total of 30 cases of novel coronavirus.

More information is available online.