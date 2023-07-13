Martin Reyes Jr., 29, of East L.A. was arrested for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old. (LAPD)

An East Los Angeles first-grade teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting six girls at the school, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Martin Reyes Jr., a 29-year-old teacher at Sunrise Elementary School, faces 10 counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, Gascón said in a press release.

According to investigators, Reyes abused six female students. The alleged assaults would take place in his classroom during recess.

The alleged abuse was reported on May 22.

“Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence,” Gascón said in a statement. “I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care.”

Reyes is due to appear in court on Sept. 27.

He is being held in Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.