1st heat wave of the season expected in SoCal next week amid drought conditions

Amid worrisome drought conditions plaguing much of the American West, the first heat wave of the season is headed to Southern California.

The National Weather Service warned of the potential for record-breaking heat, beginning Monday and stretching late into next week.

Tuesday through Thursday will be the hottest days in the Los Angeles area, said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Temperatures could reach 110 degrees in the Antelope Valley and 107 in the San Fernando Valley. Downtown L.A. will soar into the 90s, and the beaches will reach the mid-80s.

Different areas will peak on different days, Wofford said, but the current prediction is that Tuesday will be the warmest day for the coast, while Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest for the inland areas.

Heat is still on for next week for most of southwest California. Prepare now. #cawx #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/jBNjWAlyxC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 10, 2021