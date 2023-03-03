Vanessa Delgado is shown in this undated photo provided by the South Coast AQMD.

History was made at Friday’s meeting of the South Coast Air Quality Management District when, for the first time in the governing board’s 47-year history, a Latina assumed the role of chair.

Former California State Sen. Vanessa Delgado, who was first appointed to the board in 2019, was sworn in Friday, South Coast AQMD announced.

South Coast AQMD is the air pollution control agency for Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

“I want to thank my fellow Board members for nominating me to lead our team in our critical mission of cleaning the air,” Delgado said in a statement. “I am proud of our accomplishments during my three years with the Board and look forward to continuing our fight for clean air.”

According to her bio, Delgado was born and raised in Los Angeles and is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. In addition to her role as chair of South Coast AQMD, she is also the founder and president of Azure Development.

Before joining South Coast AQMD, Delgado served as a member of the Montebello City Council and a few months in the California State Senate, where she finished the term of former Sen. Tony Mendoza, who resigned after being accused of sexual harassment.

Pasadena City Councilmember Michael Cacciotti was sworn in Friday as vice chair.