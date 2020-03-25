1st LAUSD employee diagnosed with coronavirus

The LAUSD building along Beaudry Avenue is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials on Tuesday announced the first diagnosis of coronavirus within the agency, and a second case may be possible.

The person who was diagnosed was described as a facilities contract employee who last worked on the 28th floor of one of the district’s buildings, located at 333 South Beaudry Ave., on March 13, officials said in a news release.

Officials did not elaborate on the person already diagnosed or the second possible coronavirus case.

Officials were made aware of the diagnosis late Monday, but the person was diagnosed with the virus on March 13, according to LAUSD. The employee, however, has not been tested “due to unavailability of the test,” officials said.

Several employees who work in the Beaudry Avenue building and may have come in contact with the diagnosed worker met with staff on the 2nd floor of another LAUSD building in Pico Rivera, officials said.

The Beaudry Avenue building closed on March 16 through March 18 for an unrelated issue and was “thoroughly cleaned,” officials said.

“Based on guidance from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, anyone who works on the 28th floor at Beaudry or in contract administration on the 2nd floor Pico Rivera Office should work from home in a self-quarantine capacity through April 3,” officials said.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with the diagnosed employee can call the LAUSD employee health desk at 213-241-2700.

The news of the diagnoses comes one day after LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced an extended closure for schools in the district until May 1