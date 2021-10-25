1st major storm of season to drench Southern California Monday; burn area residents urged to prepare

The first major storm of the season is set to drench the drought-stricken Southland Monday afternoon, bringing widespread showers, gusty winds and a chance of mudslides.

The storm is being fueled by an atmospheric river – a long plume of Pacific moisture – that has already brought record-breaking rainfall to Northern California.

San Francisco received 5.5 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, breaking an all-time high.

“It’s been a memorable past 24 hours for the Bay Area as the long talked-about atmospheric river rolled through the region,” the local weather office said. “We literally have gone from fire/drought conditions to flooding in one storm cycle.”

The vicious weather system is moving toward Southern California Monday, where .5 to 1.5 inches of rain are forecast for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front is finally picking up the pace and steady rain is creeping into SLO County! Santa Barbara, Ventura, and LA Counties…don't worry you'll be up next later this morning! #CAwx #SoCal #LArain pic.twitter.com/qkAjaWS4CX — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2021

The heaviest showers are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County around noon.

There is also the potential for moderate to heavy rain, roadway flooding, and possible debris flows in recent burn areas.

Officials warn residents in the Bobcat Fire scar area should be on high alert as the storm passes through Monday. The Bobcat Fire scorched about 116,000 acres last September.

Sandbags for members of any community concerned about flooding are available at Los Angeles County Fire Department stations around the region. Proof of residency may be required.

An interactive map to locate the nearest fire station with sandbags can be found on lacounty.gov.

Further north, officials are concerned about possible flooding in the recent Alisal Fire burn area.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.

More information can be found at readysbc.org.

A flash flood watch is in place for the Santa Barbara County mountains and South Coast through noon Monday, according to the Weather Service.

“Stay away from any moving water, whether you’re on foot or in your vehicle,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Haralson said.

Drivers are urged to take the following steps to prepare for the storm:

Check your windshield wipers and replace if cracked or worn

Slow down on wet roads and leave extra room for stopping in traffic

Watch for rocks and debris on canyon roads

Don’t drive across flooded roadways (Turn Around Don’t Drown!)

Monday’s storm is much needed after California experienced its second driest water year on record in 2021. Some of the state’s most important reservoirs are at record low levels.

Wind advisories will be in place Monday for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The advisories extend into early Tuesday morning for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Dry and sunny skies are expected to return Tuesday afternoon. A high near 90 degrees is expected for downtown Los Angeles by Thursday.