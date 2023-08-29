A new and first-of-its-kind animal shelter has opened up in the City of Industry. The new Priceless Pets Rescue promises to be the first no-kill animal shelter in the San Gabriel Valley.

Priceless Pets is a nonprofit organization that gets its animals from “high-kill” shelters and other animal surrender situations throughout the region. Since 2007, the organization has found homes for more than 15,000 animals.

The shelter will have the ability to house 75 animals — 30 dogs and 45 cats — in spacious kennels as they wait their forever homes, officials say.

The new facility is 3,560 square feet and is the largest building the nonprofit organization has ever operated. It includes a full-service veterinarian clinic that the organization says will provide affordable services, as well as an adoption center and a cat lounge that will allow visitors to spend time with some of the adoptable cats in a laid-back environment.

Mayor Pro Tem Cathy Marcucci was a longtime supporter of the effort to bring the no-kill shelter to the City of Industry, in part because of the massive overcrowding happening at shelters across Los Angeles County.

Marcucci has adopted multiple pets from shelters and also volunteers as an animal foster, she said.

“As a longtime animal advocate with pets of my own, I cannot overstate the value of supporting organizations like Priceless Pets Rescue, and all the fantastic work they do in our community,” Marcucci said, adding that the organization provides “a way to help save animals from being euthanized, giving our four-legged friends a second chance at finding homes.”

On Aug. 26, city officials and Priceless Pets held a grand opening ceremony and invited the public to attend and meet some adoptable animals as they celebrate the facility’s opening.

That grand opening event led to the adoption of 12 dogs and 2 cats, organizers said.

Priceless Pets in the City of Industry is now fully operational and will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the new location in Industry, Perfect Pets also operates facilities in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa.

For more information, click here.