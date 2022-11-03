A cold weather system brought the first snow of the season, along with several winter advisories, to our local mountains overnight.

Chains were already required for travel as Drive 5 headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory was in place until 6 a.m. for areas above 6,000 feet in the San Bernardino Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s great to see the snow falling so early in the season,” Peppercorn Grille Manager Tyler Babin said.

Snow fell in the San Bernardino Mountains on Nov. 3, 2022. (LLN)

In the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, a winter weather watch will remain in place until 10 a.m.

Slippery road conditions and travel delays are expected as 2 to 4 inches of snow fall on mountain roads.

Gusty winds between 30 and 50 mph could lower visibilities for drivers, especially with blowing snow in the mountains, according to the weather service.

Snow levels are expected to drop to nearly 3,000 feet Thursday, meaning snow is possible on the 5 Freeway around the Tejon Pass and Grapevine areas.

Cold temperatures are expected linger even after the snow stops falling.

A freeze watch is in place overnight Thursday into Friday for the Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys.

Sub-freezing temperatures with lows down to 28 degrees are possible, according to the weather service.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, so residents were urged to take precautions.