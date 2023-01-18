A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said.

A man suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Another man was found nearby and was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Video from the scene showed police tape near the baseball field at the park.

No other details have been released.