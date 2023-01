The earthquake’s epicenter on Jan. 21, 2023, according to the USGS.

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon.

The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Vallery about 16 miles from the city of Los Angeles.