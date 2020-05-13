Pair of 60-year-olds in critical condition after car fell 200 feet down Tujunga hill

Two people were rescued out of a vehicle that had fallen to the bottom of a hillside in Tujunga Tuesday.

Firefighters extricated a man and a woman, both 60-years-old, from inside the car that had somehow fallen 200 feet down a hillside in a residential area off the 6700 block of Memory Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Sky5 footage showed the black sedan turned onto its side, with the back almost completely crushed. More than a dozen firefighters could be seen working to free the pair just after 6 p.m.

Crews first extricated the 60-year-old woman who was in critical condition. She was brought back up the hillside with a two-line rope system, the department said, and was taken to a trauma center by air ambulance.

After removing the roof of the car, crews were able to safely extricate the man as well and bring him back up the hill using the rope system. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was in critical condition.

No information on how the car fell down the hill, or the identity of the pair, was available.