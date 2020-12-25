2.7 earthquake strikes in Anaheim

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Friday morning at 8:42 a.m. in Anaheim, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (Quakebot via Los Angeles TImes)

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Friday morning at 8:42 a.m. Pacific time in Anaheim, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Orange, less than a mile from Placentia, one mile from Fullerton and two miles from Yorba Linda.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

