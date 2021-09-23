2.7 magnitude quake strikes Carson after last week’s bigger temblor

The epicenter of a 2.7 magnitude quake that shook the Carson area on Sept. 23, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit in Carson Thursday evening and was felt across the South Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake had an epicenter across the street from Carson Park, a few blocks away from where the 4.3 magnitude temblor that rattled the area last week was epicentered. Thursday’s quake struck about 7:58 p.m. at a depth of nearly 3 miles, USGS said.

People reported feeling the most recent earthquake from Inglewood to Long Beach, though USGS estimated the shaking was light near the epicenter and weak elsewhere.

No reports of damage or injury were expected.