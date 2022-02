The location of a magnitude 2.7 earthquake that struck around 7:38 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022. (USGS)

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck near Silver Lake Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 7:38 a.m. about 1 mile from Silver Lake, 1.6 miles from Echo Park, 1.9 miles from Koreatown and 2.4 miles from Hollywood, USGS said.

Residents reported feeling light shaking across the Los Angeles region, including in Compton and the San Fernando Valley.

No reports of damage or injury were expected.