Two men were charged for allegedly stealing over $1 million worth of luxury cars throughout Riverside County.

The suspects were identified as Kendall Jamison Clark, 25, of Murrieta, and Gabriel Dean Watters, 47, of San Diego, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

The two suspects are accused of a multi-million dollar scheme involving the theft and sale of luxury rental cars.

In September, the owners of the stolen cars contacted authorities, reporting that vehicles rented by Clark were never returned. He had paid for a one-week rental and picked up the vehicles from an owner in Lake Matthews.

When the owners tried reporting the theft, they learned their names had been taken off the vehicles’ titles.

Some of the cars stolen by the suspect include:

-A 2022 Lamborghini Urus

-A 2022 Tesla Model Y

-A 2022 Chevrolet Corvette

-A 2021 Porsche Boxter

-A 2021 Lamborghini Aventador

-A 2021 Porsche Cayenne

-A 2020 Lamborghini Urus

-A 2021 Jeep Wrangler

-A 2017 BMW i8

-A 2015 Lamborghini Huracán

Authorities recover a 2015 Lamborghini Huracán allegedly stolen by a man from Murrieta. (Riverside County District Attorney’s Office)

A Lamborghini Aventador recovered after two men were charged in a multi-million dollar car theft scheme in Riverside County. (Riverside County District Attorney’s Office)

Investigators discovered Watters was purchasing the stolen cars from Clark at prices much lower than their real value, the DA’s office said.

“Watters would meet up with Clark at locations throughout Riverside County, pay him for a group of cars, and then take the cars to other locations, including Mexico, where he would attempt to sell them again,” court documents said.

Clark was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 18. He was charged with 18 felonies including embezzlement and car theft.

Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

On Nov. 27, Watters was arrested at the San Diego International Airport as he was trying to board a flight to San Francisco. He is being held on $1 million bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

The stolen vehicles were eventually returned to their respective owners. Clark is still being investigated for other crimes.

Anyone with information can call Detective Matt Guzzino of the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail task force at 951-290-1923.