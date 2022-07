A 2-acre brush fire burned near the 5 Freeway in Castaic, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Elsa Fire consumed brush along Porter Road and the freeway, though no structures were threatened, the LASD said on Twitter.

By 10:15 p.m., the fire’s forward progress had been stopped, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“If traveling through, please plan accordingly & allow emergency vehicles to proceed pass,” the Sheriff’s Department added.