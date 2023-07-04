A man, a woman and a teenage boy were all arrested after a shooting at a residence in Lucerne Valley.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, three suspects fired several rounds at parked vehicles and a residence in the 30000 block of Pipeline Road around 1:24 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim was not injured during the shooting, SBSD said.

After an investigation was launched, deputies were able to identify the suspects and author a search warrant for their residence in the 29600 block of Pipeline Road. Upon executing the search warrant, authorities discovered illegal weapons inside the home.

All three suspects were arrested without incident, police said. The two adults were identified as 45-year-old Ernesto and 47-year-old Shara Marron. The identity of the teenage boy is not being released due to his age.

Both Ernesto and Shara Marron were booked at High Desert Detention Center, while the teen was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center. They are being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail each.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Steuerwald at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Staton by calling 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting www.wetip.com