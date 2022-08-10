Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire in northwestern Los Angeles County.

The Sam Fire, which is burning in Gorman near Old Ridge Route and Lancaster Road, was 4 acres at 4:23 p.m., but a few minutes later, the fire was said to be 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By about 5:15 p.m., the blaze had grown to 50 acres, the Fire Department added.

No structures are currently threatened, the Fire Department said, adding that more than “200 personnel are now assigned” to this blaze, and crews are “on scene making good progress.”

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows large amounts of smoke, as well as fire crews battling flames in hilly terrain just across the street from Quail Lake.

Some portions of the vegetation alongside the like has burned, but the majority remains green. Across Lancaster Road, however, large spots of burned-out grass can be seen.

“The California Highway Patrol is currently on scene as well, assisting in shutting down highway 138,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department added on Twitter.