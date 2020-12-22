2 animal rights groups urge San Diego Humane Society to stop releasing adoptable cats back to streets

A cat, that is not eating or drinking, is looked over at the clinic at the San Diego Humane Society on April 21, 2020. (ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

An attorney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the San Diego Humane Society, demanding that the organization stop abandoning adoptable cats.

In a letter to San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman dated Dec. 8, attorney Bryan Pease said he represents the Animal Protection and Rescue League and the Paw Protectors Rescue. The two organizations insist in the letter that the Humane Society “immediately cease from releasing friendly, adoptable cats back to the street and that any and all plans to start releasing friendly, adoptable cats be canceled.”

The letter says that if Weitzman does not confirm by Dec. 22 that the organization has stopped such releases, legal action will be necessary.

In recent years, the San Diego Humane Society has taken over animal-control responsibilities for the city of San Diego and other cities that were served by the county.

