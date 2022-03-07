2 armed men sought in Studio City home invasion

Two men are being sought in connection with an armed home invasion in Studio City Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. along the 4200 block of Babcock Avenue.

Two men entered the home and later fled in a silver BMW 5 Series with a paper license plate that read “pacific,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A neighbor told KTLA that a resident went to a doctor’s appointment down the street when the two men broke into her Tesla, found keys in her cup holder, popped the trunk and found an Amazon package with her address on it.

The men then allegedly went to the house, used the house key to get in and were surprised by the victim’s husband and their dog, according to the neighbor. Neither of the residents were injured.

The men then ran out, jumped over the fence and took off in the BMW, the neighbor said.

The house has several surveillance cameras in the front.

“Sometimes suspects target that because they know that if there’s a lot of security there must be something in there worth protecting,” Officer Manuel Sierra said.

The two men were only described as being bald and had masks on.

Detectives remained at the scene through the late morning looking for clues and checking surveillance video.