2 arrested, 5 outstanding in smash-and-grab burglary: Simi Valley Police Department

The Simi Valley Police Department has arrested two people and is looking for five others after an early-morning smash-and-grab burglary, police said.

The burglary was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Metro PCS and a neighboring business, Core Health, in the 2800 block of East Cochran Street, police said in a release.

The front doors of both businesses were smashed, and while searching the nearby area, police found Lancaster resident Byron Moore, 21, and Los Angeles resident Kayla Dixson, 22, police said.

“Officers recovered stolen items from their vehicle and placed them under arrest,” the released added.

During the investigation, police found that a total of seven people entered the two businesses, and the other five thieves are still outstanding, police said.

Moore and Dixson were taken to the Ventura County Main Jail, according to police.

Dixson is being held in lieu of $110,000 bail on two felony burglary counts and a felony criminal conspiracy charge, jail records show.

Moore is being held in lieu of $115,000 bail on the same charges as Dixson, as well as felony charges from an out-of-county warrant for possessing a firearm as a felon or addict, possessing ammunition as a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, jail records show.

Dixson and Moore are due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call police at 805-583-6950.