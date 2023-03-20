Two adults have been arrested after a social media threat against Bell Gardens High School led to the discovery of weapons and ammunition, according to police.

Authorities were made aware of the social media post on Sunday and “were able to identify the suspect that had made the threat,” the Bell Gardens Police Department said in a news release.

During their investigation and surveillance of the suspect, detectives saw two adults get into a vehicle.

They conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle, locating two stolen firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, police said.

Both suspects, whose names were not released, were taken into custody without incident. It was unclear if they have any direct connection to the school.

Bell Gardens High School is part of the Montebello Unified School District.

“We continue to encourage our community to immediately report any information that poses a threat to the safety of others,” police said in a statement. “The Bell Gardens Police Department continues to communicate with the Montebello Unified School District, as well as our law enforcement partners, to share information to ensure the safety of our schools and our community.”

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Bell Gardens Police Sgt. John Acosta at 562-806-7632.