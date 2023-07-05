Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of an elderly woman in a Torrance home earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

Torrance police officers responded to a home in the 24200 block of Walnut Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a suspicious death.

The woman was found dead in the home and detectives later determined she was the victim of a homicide, police said without elaborating.

After an investigation, one person was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a second was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Police have not identified the suspects and only described them as being adults. The relationship between the victim and the suspects is also unclear.

Authorities have also not released the identity of the victim.

No further details about the incident have been released.