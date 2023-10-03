Two men were arrested after they allegedly struck a father and son in a vehicle and fled the scene in Ojai late last month, officials said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 8:15 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 200 block of Boardman Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies located the victims, a 44-year-old man and his 19-year-old son.

The men were apparently struck by a white truck that was fleeing the area after two occupants allegedly threw eggs at the victims’ home and vehicle.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene.

The fleeing truck later struck another vehicle that was being used to block the truck’s path, officials said.

Deputies searched the area and eventually found the suspect truck in a nearby orchard. A helicopter, drone and K-9 unit also responded to the scene to look for the suspects.

The driver was eventually identified as Brigham Maloney, 20, and the passenger was identified as Conner Brooks, 20.

The two men were found at Maloney’s home and they were taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run.

No further details about the incident have been released.