Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the occupants, driver Carlos Carachuri, 29, and passenger Victoria Cervantez, 28, were taken into custody and then deputies searched the car.

Inside, they found a 9mm “ghost gun” — a weapon that is unserialized so it can’t be traced — as well as three catalytic converters, a reciprocating saw with extra blades and other tools “commonly used for catalytic converter theft,” officials said.

“Both Carachuri and Cervantez are convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition,” the release said, adding that Cervantez also had an active felony warrant for her arrest.

Cervantez was arrested for her warrant, while Carachuri faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of ammunition and carrying an unregistered firearm.

Cervantez and Carachuri, both San Bernardino residents, were booked into the Central Detention Center.

Jail records indicate that Carachuri has been released on bail, and no next court appearance was listed.

Cervantez was due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Wednesday on drug charges. She is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Station at 909-387-3545.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the website at wetip.com.