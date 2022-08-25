Just over a week after a body was found in a church parking lot in Corona, police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects on murder and other charges.

The body of a man in his late 30s was found at about 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Sherman Avenue, police said in a pair of news releases.

The man, who has not yet been identified pending notification of his family, was “deceased with signs of trauma,” and police identified two potential killers and their car, they said.

A week later, officers from the Corona Police Department tried to pull over the vehicle, which contained one of the suspects, 44-year-old Javier Lopez Martinez of Corona. He tried to flee but “his vehicle collided with several occupied parked vehicles in the 1200 block of West Tenth Street,” police said.

After “a short foot pursuit,” Martinez was detained, and the injuries of those in the cars struck by Martinez’s vehicle were given medical treatment and released, the release said.

Officers then arrested Martinez’s girlfriend, 37-year-old Maren Nicolas of Corona, and both face a charge of murder. Martinez also faces charges of felony vehicle pursuit, felony hit-and-run and resisting arrest, police said.

Both are being held at the Riverside County Robert Presley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Lisa Larios at 951-279-3662 or at Lisa.Larios@CoronaCA.gov.

Those desiring to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the tip line at 951-817-5837.