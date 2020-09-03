Pair arrested after robbery at car wash in La Quinta: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Two people were arrested after a car wash was robbed in La Quinta on Wednesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Thermal Station were called out to a report of a commercial robbery at the Quick Quack Car Wash, located in the 43600 block of Washington Street, a sheriff’s news release stated.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Jacob Soria, allegedly held employees at gunpoint and demanded money.

He was apprehended, along with 22-year-old Jessica Guerrero, not far from the car wash. Authorities said they determined that Guerrero was the getaway driver.

Soria was discovered in possession of a loaded gun, along with “items of evidential value,” the release read.

Both were arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery, with Soria also held on suspicion of a weapons charge.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Deputy Shumway at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station 760-863-8990 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 760-836-8348.