The Beverly Hills Police Department has arrested two men who are believed to be involved with an armed home-invasion robbery Tuesday morning.

The men, 34-year-old Charles Daniel Chiodo of Sylmar and 42-year-old Anthony Chavez Avila of Lancaster, are believed to be part of a group of people who entered a home in the 700 block of North Camden Drive at 5:10 a.m. and robbed the residents.

Avila was arrested later that day during a traffic stop. His car was impounded and he was booked by the BHPD.

Chiodo was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Sylmar.

“Detectives also collected several pieces of evidence further connecting him to the crime,” police said in a news release.

Both men face robbery charges, police said.

Avila has been released on $100,000 bail and is due to appear at the LAX Airport Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.

Chiodo is being held by the BHPD in lieu of $100,000 bail. He’s due to appear at the LAX Airport Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to jail records.

Police indicated Tuesday that they believe three men were involved, and on Wednesday, police made clear that “all suspects involved in the Camden robbery will be arrested in the near future.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125.

Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.