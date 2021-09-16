2 arrested after guns, drugs and replica law enforcement badges found in Hesperia motel room

Two men were arrested this week after guns, drugs and replica law enforcement badges were found in a Hesperia motel room, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Items discovered during a search of a Hesperia motel room are shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 16, 2021.

A search warrant was served at the motel along the 14300 block of Main Street Tuesday, and investigators found multiple police-style vests, various replica law enforcement badges, a 9 mm pistol, an AR-15-style rifle, methamphetamine and marijuana, officials said in a news release.

The occupants, identified as 34-year-old Bobby Bohannon and 19-year-old Kayden Cotter, both of Hesperia, were contacted during a traffic stop.

Authorities said Bohannon’s truck was equipped with an audible siren and law enforcement-style, forward-facing lights.

The men were arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of controlled substances while armed, felon in possession of firearm, manufacturing large-capacity magazine and possession of marijuana for sale.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the investigation or what led them to the suspects.

The suspect’s truck, equipped with law enforcement-style, forward-facing lights, is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 16, 2021.

The case was turned over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration for additional charges, officials said.

“Investigators believe Bohannon and Cotter could be involved in recent home invasion robberies and may have been impersonating a deputy,” the news release stated.

Anyone who may have been stopped by Bohannon or Cotter, or has additional information on the case, can call Deputy J. Zeman with the Sheriff’s Department gangs/narcotics division at 909-380-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.