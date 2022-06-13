A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Vincent Cohran, known by the stage name Slim 400, late last year in Inglewood.

The shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 8 when the victim was exiting his vehicle in the 8600 block of South 7th Avenue, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Officers were in the area on patrol when they heard gunfire. They responded and found Cohran on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, police said at the time.

He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Michael Lanell Terry and Tamra Lynn Bell are seen in photos released by the Inglewood Police Department on June 13, 2022.

Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were arrested June 9 in connection with the shooting.

On Monday, Terry was charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Bell was charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities did not elaborate on how the suspects were identified and have released no motive for the shooting.

It is also unclear whether the suspects knew the victim.

Slim 400 who was in his early 30s, was raised in Compton and known for songs including “Goapele” and “Piru.”

In 2019, he was shot multiple times in Compton, though he survived the attack after undergoing surgery, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Inglewood Police Department Homicide detectives at 310-412-5246 or the 24 hour anonymous tip line at 888-412-7463, with reference to case GO#21-73732.