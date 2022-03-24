Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said.

On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Doctors there determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse, the department said.

Through the investigation, detectives determined Mentone residents Ismael Flores, 29, and Araceli Teran, 28, caused the injuries to the victim, the news release states.

Their relationship to the child is not being released “except to say he was in their care,” Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said in an email.

Rodriguez also confirmed that the child is still recovering in the hospital.

Flores and Teran were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Central Detention Center. They were both being held on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child.

Bail is set at $1 million each.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Sonia Boggust at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.