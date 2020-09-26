2 arrested for allegedly stealing $2,500 worth of items in connection to Santa Monica looting

Two people were arrested on Sept. 17, after police found about $2,500 worth of stolen property that they believe is related to looting incidents that took place in Santa Monica on May 31. (Santa Monica Police Department)

Two people were arrested last week after police found about $2,500 worth of stolen property that they believe is related to looting incidents that took place in Santa Monica on May 31, officials said Friday.

Marques Miles and Misty Jones, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on Sept. 17, after officers identified them in surveillance footage from the REI Store at 402 Santa Monica Blvd., the Santa Monica Police Department said.

The two individuals were spotted in the video stealing items from the store, police said.

After identifying the pair as Miles and Jones, the department served search warrants at each of their homes and recovered approximately $2,500 worth of property stolen from REI, according to police.

Both Miles and Jones were arrested and booked for burglary, as well as for burglary during a state of emergency. Bail was set at $50,000 for each of them.

A task force made up of local and federal agencies was created to investigate incidents that occured during demonstrations that began on May 29, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On May 31, looting took place in Santa Monica during a night of unrest amid otherwise peaceful protests against the killing of George Floyd. National Guard troops were sent to the city that night and hundreds were arrested, officials said.

“The Santa Monica Police Department continues to dedicate resources to identify and arrest those involved in the crimes committed in our community on May 31st, 2020,” the department said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Artis Williams at 310-458-8475, or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

