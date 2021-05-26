2 arrested for attempting to burglarize vehicles at Irvine parks: Police

Sabastian Rodriguez and Alicia Garcia-Gomez are seen in booking photos released by the Irvine Police Department on May 26, 2021.

A man and a woman were arrested after officers saw them circling the parking lots of Irvine parks and peering into vehicles, officials said Wednesday.

On Sunday, officers observed a vehicle with two people inside going around the parking lot of Quail Hill Community Park and Quail Hill Trailhead, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

As the officers watched, the vehicle stopped near a parked minivan. A man got out of the vehicle and started peering into the minivan while holding “a device used to break into vehicles,” according to the department.

Police stopped the pair as they left the area. Inside their vehicle, officers say they found fake IDs, window punches used to break vehicle windows, and a signal jammer used to disrupt vehicle remotes and prevent owners from locking their vehicle.

Police identified the two people as Los Angeles residents Alicia Garcia-Gomez, 26, and Sabastian Rodriguez, 41.

They were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail on suspicion of a number of crimes, including possession of burglary tools, forgery of identification documents and conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary.

“Parks and trailheads are attractive targets for vehicle burglars because hikers and walkers frequently leave wallets and purses inside their vehicles,” Irvine police said. “Please leave your valuables at home. If you must keep valuables in your car, please hide them from view to help avoid becoming a victim.”

No further details were immediately available.