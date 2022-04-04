The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two men who were witnessed breaking into a United States Postal Service vehicle in Westchester and stealing some of its contents on Friday, police said in a news release.

The men were seen breaking into the USPS vehicle, which was parked in the 6000 block of Center Drive, around noon, and the witness, whom police did not identify, followed the men’s red Honda Pilot to a parking lot in the 6500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

When the Honda left the parking lot later on Friday, LAPD officers pulled the SUV over and took the men, 25-year-old Benjamin Eichenblatt and 41-year-old Isaias Alfaro, into custody, police said.

Inside the car, officers found a USPS jacket and hat, “a large quantity of USPS mail,” California ID cards, a loaded 9 mm pistol, burglary tools and other pieces of stolen property, police said.

Eichenblatt and Alfaro were arrested on charges of burglary from a motor vehicle.

The men, who have been arrested numerous times in the past, are being held without bail, jail records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Damien Levesque at 310-482-6367 or 35094@lapd.online, or they can contact Detective Carlos Carias at 310-482-6420 or 350@lapd.online.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www. lacrimestoppers.org.